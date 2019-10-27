“Going there was one of the great privileges of my life,” he said on the red carpet as he headed in to accept his Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in American comedy. “DC in the 80s was turbulent and I met a bunch of young black artists who taught me it was ok to be different. It was ok to be weird.”

Rapper and actor Common paid tribute to Chappelle’s bravery and sociological influence.

“He’s a beacon for a lot of different progressive thought,” he said as he entered the Kennedy Center Sunday night. “He’s always been a leader in thought and culture. He says provocative things and I respect that. He brings uncomfortable things up and now we have to discuss it. I think he’s one of the greatest, not just entertainers but the greatest minds we have in this day and age.”

