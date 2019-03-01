FILE - In this file photo taken July 23, 2018, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee poses for a photo on a path near his home on Bainbridge Island, Wash. Inslee is adding his name to the growing 2020 Democratic presidential field. The 68-year-old is announcing his bid Friday, March 1, 2019, in Seattle after recent travels to two of the four early-nominating states. (Ted S. Warren, File/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — The Latest on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement he’s running for president (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

In a tweet sent after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced his presidential run, billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer calls Inslee a “climate champion.”

Steyer says the 2020 election will decide whether the U.S. will “lead the world in overcoming climate catastrophe.” He tweets, “It’s good to know that a climate champion like @GovInslee will be in the race, pushing the country to recognize what is at stake.”

Inslee added his name to the growing 2020 Democratic presidential field on Friday morning. He’s making climate change a key part of his agenda.

In January, Steyer passed on running a national campaign himself, opting instead to continue his advocacy for impeaching President Donald Trump and removing him from office.

4 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is adding his name to the growing 2020 Democratic presidential field.

The 68-year-old is announcing his bid Friday in Seattle after recent travels to two of the four early-nominating states.

Inslee is emphasizing climate change, highlighting his liberal record in Washington and offering an aggressive critique of President Donald Trump. He’s one of several governors and mayors vying for attention in a crowded field of prospects dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden, senators and others anchored in Washington, D.C.

Inslee says Democratic primary voters are looking for someone with a demonstrated record of accomplishments beyond the daily rhetorical wars of the nation’s capital.

Inslee is a former congressman and served as Democratic Governors Association chairman in 2018, when the party flipped seven Republican-held gubernatorial seats.

