Because of vaccine nationalism around the world, Masiyiwa says there is “no possibility” the African continent can meet its goal of vaccinating 60% of its population of 1.3 billion by the end of this year. Less than 2% of the vaccines administered globally have been in Africa, according to the World Health Organization, while the Africa CDC says 29 of the continent’s 54 countries are now experiencing a “severe third wave” of infections.