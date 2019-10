The Liberals had never expected to repeat their 2015 sweep of Atlantic Canada. But they can’t afford to sustain many losses and hold on to power.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.

7:40 p.m.

Polls in Atlantic Canada are closing in a federal election that could topple Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party from power.

Trudeau won every seat in Atlantic Canada in 2015. That was the start of a wave that helped Trudeau win a majority of seats in Parliament.

Polling stations in Newfoundland closed earlier and now polls are closing in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

7:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Newfoundland and Labrador and results in Canada’s federal election will now start to trickle in.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.

9 a.m.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.

Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party could lose to the rival Conservatives, or perhaps win but still fail to get a majority of seats in Parliament and have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power.

Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.

