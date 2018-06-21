WASHINGTON — The Latest on Trump administration’s proposal to reorganize the federal government. (All times local):

The Trump administration is proposing a major reorganization of the federal government.

The plan includes merging the departments of education and labor, moving the federal food stamp program to the Department of Health and Human Services and renaming that agency.

The Office of Management and Budget wants to have the Defense Department take over the background check process, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Many of the proposals would require approval from Congress.

The recommendations are the result of a presidential order signed by President Donald Trump in March 2017 calling for a review of the federal government aimed at identifying redundancies and streamlining agencies.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney tells The Associated Press in an interview that the effort is part of the president’s “drain the swamp agenda.”

