President Donald Trump announces his nomination of David Malpass, under secretary of the Treasury for international affairs, to head the World Bank, during an event in the Rosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the House intelligence committee, after Schiff announced plans to launch a broad new investigation looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s foreign financial interests.

Trump says Schiff “has no basis” for doing that and is calling the California Democrat “a political hack who’s trying to build a name for himself.”

He’s also labeling the efforts “presidential harassment” and claiming they hurt the country.

Trump’s spoke during a White House event to announce his pick to serve as the next president of the World Bank.

Schiff said Wednesday the investigation would examine issues including “the scope and scale” of Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election and whether foreign actors have sought to hold leverage over Trump, his family or associates.

President Donald Trump’s suggestion in his State of the Union address that Democrats abandon their investigations of his administration is a “threat” that has no place in Congress.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday “the president should not bring threats to the floor of the House.”

Trump in his state of the union address Tuesday said “ridiculous partisan investigations” could harm the economy.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed no sign of relenting on the congressional investigations of the Trump administration and Russian interference in the elections.

Schumer in Senate floor remarks Wednesday asked what Trump’s “afraid of?”

If Trump wasn’t afraid of something “that might be there that he did that was wrong” he would “shrug his shoulders,” Schumer said, and let the investigations go forward.

