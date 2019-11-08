Trump has previously lashed out at Sessions over his recusal in the Russia investigation, but said Thursday that he would not campaign against Sessions.

Asked if he expects Trump’s past criticisms to hurt him in the Alabama primary, Sessions replied that Trump supporters have also been his supporters over the years.

AD

He said, “the President will have no more vigorous advocate” in the Senate if he’s elected.

AD

10:54 p.m.

President Donald Trump isn’t committing to supporting his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, or any other candidate, in the Alabama Senate seat.

He did say he won’t campaign against Sessions.

Sessions spent more than a decade representing Alabama in the Senate before stepping down to serve as Trump’s attorney general. He was an early endorser of Trump.

But the president soured on Sessions after he recused himself from an investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Trump says, “We’ll see how it all goes.”

He adds that Sessions has “tough competition” in the Republican primary, noting the candidacy of former football coach Tommy Tuberville. U.S. Rep Bradley Byrne, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore are also vying for the nomination.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD