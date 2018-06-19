Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before a House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on’Oversight of the FBI and DOJ Actions in Advance of the 2016 Election’, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be dismissed.

Brad Parscale tweeted Tuesday that it was “time to fire Sessions.” The attorney general has become a flashpoint amid harrowing images of migrant children being separated from their parents at the southern border.

But Parscale’s focus appeared to be on Sessions’ role with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The campaign manager tweeted that it was time to “end the Mueller investigation.”

Parscale, who led the campaign’s digital efforts in 2016, called the probe “phony.” He also claimed a recent Justice Department watchdog report cleared Trump, which it does not.

Sessions recused himself from the probe last year, a decision that incurred Trump’s wrath.

___

4:05 p.m.

House Republicans are escalating their monthslong standoff with the Justice Department, saying the FBI hasn’t adequately addressed bias within the agency and threatening to hold top department officials in contempt — or even impeach them.

The stepped-up criticism comes after the department’s internal watchdog released a report last week that criticized the FBI’s handling of the 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails but said political bias didn’t affect the outcome of the investigation that eventually cleared her.

Bolstered by President Donald Trump, some Republicans say there’s no way that bias against then-candidate Trump found among some employees didn’t taint the Clinton probe — and by extension special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s Republican campaign and Russia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.