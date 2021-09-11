It was also happening amid continuing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 11 times as many people in New York City as the nearly 3,000 that perished in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks.
Former President George W. Bush is expected to speak at the Pennsylvania memorial. Other observances are planned around the country.
