The scene at the first Democratic primary debate site in Miami

A field of 20 presidential candidates is split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights, June 26 and 27, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

June 26, 2019 The stage is prepared for the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images