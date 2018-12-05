Members of the public pay their respects to former president George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Mourners from across the nation will gather Wednesday morning in Washington to pay their respects and celebrate the life of former president George H.W. Bush at a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

President Trump and the four former living U.S. presidents, along with their spouses, are among those who will attend. The 41st president’s son, former president George W. Bush, is among those scheduled to offer eulogies.

8:15 a.m.: Visible police presence in place

Three hours before the service, there was a visible police presence along Massachusetts Avenue, part of the route between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington National Cathedral. A motorcade carrying Bush is scheduled to leave the Capitol around 10 a.m.

The number of police vehicles increased close to the cathedral, with dozens holding positions along the roads. Snow plows were blocking most residential streets within four blocks of the funeral site.

Traffic was snarled on upper Massachusetts Avenue, especially around the Wisconsin Avenue intersection.

There was also already a heavy police presence around the cathedral, including Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department. A handful of Army officers in dress uniform were also on the site.

7:15 a.m.: Capitol Rotunda closed to the public

The Capitol Rotunda was closed to the public around 7 a.m. on Wednesday after being open for more than 35 hours in honor of the nation’s 41st president.

Mourners who came to pay their respects included former directors of the Central Intelligence Agency, which Bush once led; members of Congress; diplomats; World War II veterans; sports stars and many others.

Among the most memorable moments was former senator Bob Dole rising from his wheelchair, jaw quivering, to deliver a quick, crisp salute to Bush’s casket.

6:45 a.m.: George W. Bush, three others to deliver eulogies

Former president George W. Bush, the son of the 41st president, is among those who will deliver eulogies on Wednesday.

Others include former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney; former Republican senator Alan Simpson of Wyoming; and presidential historian and Bush biographer Jon Meacham.

6:40 a.m.: All living presidents, foreign dignitaries plan to attend

President Trump and all four living former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter — are planning to attend services at the Washington National Cathedral. The spouses of all five leaders are also expected to be among the mourners.

The list of guests also include many foreign dignitaries, including Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne; King Abdullah II of Jordan; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Polish President Andrzej Duda; former Polish president Lech Walesa and former British prime minister John Major.

6:30 a.m.: Following Washington funeral, Bush to be flown to Houston

The coffin carrying Bush’s remains is scheduled to depart the U.S. Capitol at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and travel by motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral.

Funeral services are expected to begin around 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the service, expected around 1:15 p.m., Bush will be taken to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He will then be flown to Houston.

An arrival ceremony is scheduled at 6:45 p.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where Bush will then lie in repose.

Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.