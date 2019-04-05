Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Account Information
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Account Information
Sign In
Account Information
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/politics/the-technology-202-local-news-is-the-next-battleground-as-congress-eyes-big-techs-power/2019/04/05/a8e4f7b5-f608-4e99-8ba2-0e32a7dcd719_story.html}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/politics/the-technology-202-local-news-is-the-next-battleground-as-congress-eyes-big-techs-power/2019/04/05/a8e4f7b5-f608-4e99-8ba2-0e32a7dcd719_story.html}}}
Most Read
Politics
1
Potentially damaging information in Mueller report ushers in new political fight
2
Analysis
The plot just thickened on William Barr and the Mueller report
3
‘I’m agnostic’: Pelosi questions whether Medicare-for-all can deliver benefits of Obamacare
4
Michael Cohen wants House Democrats to keep him out of prison
5
Analysis
The Trumps were once one of many immigrant families in the working-class Bronx
Opinion
A photo of me and Joe Biden went viral. I want him to take ownership for his actions.
Opinion
Trump’s next possible Fed nominee can’t understand basic policy issues