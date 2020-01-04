Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday morning in Baghdad by a U.S. drone strike. The Trump administration has said it will send thousands of new troops to the Middle East.
The officials spoke anonymously ahead of the White House’s formal notification to Congress, where Soleimani’s death has already ignited a fresh debate over the president’s war powers and Congress’s role in authorizing new military action abroad.
The formal notification received at the Capitol on Saturday is entirely classified, according to the senior Democratic aide, and it is unclear whether the administration will issue a non-classified version that can be publicized.
In remarks at his personal resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Trump said the Iranian leader was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks” on American personnel abroad.
“Soleimani has been perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last 20 years,” Trump said. “What the United States did … should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved.”