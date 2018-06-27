Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney holds his grandson Dane Romney, 2, after addressing supporters at his campaign headquarters during a Senate primary election night party in Utah on Tuesday. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

President Trump late Tuesday night offered a congratulatory and conciliatory tweet aimed at Mitt Romney, who derisively called him a “phony” and a “fraud” during the 2016 election campaign but is now the Republican nominee for Senate in Utah.

“Big and conclusive win by Mitt Romney,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations! I look forward to working together - there is so much good to do. A great and loving family will be coming to D.C.”

On Tuesday, Romney, who had Trump’s endorsement despite their troubled history, convincingly defeated state legislator Mike Kennedy in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat being relinquished by Republican Orrin G. Hatch.

Romney is heavily favored heading into the November general election against Democrat Jenny Wilson.

During his primary campaign, Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, sought to balance his past criticism of Trump with a stated desire to work with the president when he gets to Washington.

“I will support the president’s policies when I believe they are in the best interest of Utah and the nation,” Romney wrote Sunday in the Salt Lake Tribune, adding that the first year of the administration “exceeded my expectations.”

At the same time, Romney promised to “speak out when the president says or does something which is divisive, racist, sexist, ­anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.”

Romney’s win was part of a big night for Trump-backed candidates in seven states that held primary contests.