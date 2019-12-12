On a mid-October afternoon in 2007, it was a houseful of Democrats in Laurens. About 50 people turned out, not insignificant for a town of about 1,100. And all these years later, people around here still talk about that night like a memory captured on old Kodachrome film.

“I’d never met anyone quite like him,” recalled Lois Jirgens, then chair of the Pocahontas County Democrats, who, along with her husband, Karl, hosted Biden at their home that day. “He was so unassuming, so real. . . . He won a lot of people over.”

It wasn’t enough. A little more than two months later, Biden ended his presidential bid after drawing less than 1 percent support in the Iowa caucuses. His best showing in the entire state was in Pocahontas County, where he drew 10 percent of the vote.

Ahead of next year’s Feb. 3 caucuses, Pocahontas County would seem to be Biden’s to lose. The population is older and mostly white, the kind of working-class, conservative-leaning Democrats that Biden and his team argue is his base. And many Democrats still remember him fondly from 2008.

But some of the people who supported Biden back then are no longer sure he’s the one. And the concerns they raise reflect the larger problems that have plagued Biden’s campaign here in Iowa and the rest of the country: questions about his age and his stamina; his ability to defeat President Trump; and the curiosity, as one local Democrat put it, about “whether he really wants to be doing this at all.”

Even Jirgens, who, along with her husband, were among Biden’s best-known supporters in the county, remains on the fence. “Joe’s on our list, but I just don’t know,” she said. Earlier this month, Biden campaigned in nearby Emmetsburg, about a half-hour north of Laurens, as part of his week-long No Malarkey bus tour of Iowa, but she didn’t attend.

It was a very different event than the one Jirgens hosted in 2007. This time, Biden is campaigning as a front-runner, the best-known Democrat in the field. Now, he travels with an entourage and press corps in tow. At many of his bus tour events, he spoke for 20 minutes, letting his big-name endorsers like former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack and former senator John F. Kerry step up to the microphone, supporters that often make a better pitch for Biden’s candidacy than he does.

Although she said she still “loves Joe,” Jirgens expressed concern about what she described as Biden’s “senior moments” in recent debates, likening them to Ronald Reagan’s latter years in office when the Republican president seemed to have lost his step.

While Biden does have some public support — Dick Gruber, the mayor of Pocahontas who backed him in 2008, recently endorsed him again — several local Democrats who previously caucused for Biden declined to be interviewed on the record. Many said they didn’t want to speak negatively about the former vice president or his campaign or didn’t feel comfortable talking about politics in a conservative county that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016 and where many voters are already displaying signs or flying flags touting their support for the president’s reelection.

At the Family Table restaurant in Pocahontas, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) recently campaigned before a few dozen people, a man said he really liked “good ol’ Joe” but worried about his age, citing his own health. “He’s older than me, and I’m tired,” he said. He wondered whether that was why this part of Iowa hadn’t seen more of Biden, compared with the 2008 campaign, when he’d made several visits to this area of the state.

Although the vice president has vowed to invest significant time and energy into Iowa, he has not spent nearly as much time there as his competitors. He promised early in his campaign to visit each of the state’s 99 counties before the caucuses, but so far, he has been to only about 33. He even stepped off his No Malarkey tour one evening to fly to New York for a fundraiser.

Jirgens said many Democrats she knew had become enamored with Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor who has made a major play for the same kind of centrist, rural voters Biden appeals to. Both candidates have focused heavily on counties that flipped from Barack Obama to Trump in southeastern Iowa and have recently launched new efforts to reach voters in western Iowa, a region that tends to be far more conservative than the rest of the state.

Just days before Biden began his No Malarkey bus tour, Buttigieg appeared in many of the same towns, touting a commitment to help rebuild and rejuvenate rural areas that have struggled with business and population loss.

The mayor promised to make new investments in health care, regional innovation hubs and other economic opportunities that would help rural America “grow and thrive” for future generations. “We need to invest in not just job growth strategies but population growth strategies,” Buttigieg said during a stop in Storm Lake.

To some voters around here, Buttigieg sometimes sounds a little like Biden did when he traveled the region during the 2008 election.

Back then, Biden’s campaign was presented largely through the lens of foreign policy. He touted himself — as he does now — as the candidate who would be ready on “Day One” and wouldn’t need “on-the-job training” to rebuild the country’s relationships with foreign allies that had been strained amid President George W. Bush’s war on terrorism.

But as Biden traveled the back roads of Iowa, he also spoke to the worries among rural Americans about their way of life. Democrats who were at Jirgen’s house recall Biden telling a story about looking out the window of the plane he used to travel back and forth across the state and seeing the lights of small towns below that made him wonder about the lives of those who lived there.

People also recall how Biden arrived with almost no entourage; how he walked through the house with his gleaming smile and shock of white hair, shaking the hand of every single person who was there, learning their names and having conversations that suggested they really mattered to him.

“Call me Joe,” he kept saying. “Just call me Joe.”

Those who had seen Biden on television, sometimes stumbling his way through crowded debates, were taken aback by how personable he was, how he seemed like somebody who could have been their neighbor. He spoke for more than three hours that afternoon, answering every last question until his voice grew scratchy and hoarse.

“Sometimes we Democrats, we’re kind of policy wonks, but we forget what makes average people tick,” Biden said at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in 2007, a few weeks after his visit to Pocahontas County. “The conversations they're having at their kitchen table after the kids are in bed or in their bedroom as they’re getting to go to bed, they’re about normal things: Can they keep their job? Are they going to be able to afford their health care? . . . What are you going to do about Mom now that Dad’s died? Are you going to bring her home? Is she going to live with you? These are everyday things average Americans think about.”

Biden has revived some of those same lines during recent campaign stops in rural Iowa, as he sought to cast himself as best positioned to help rural Iowans. “The worst thing you see . . . is your kids deciding they have to go get a job somewhere else, leaving everything they know,” Biden said during a recent stop in Winterset. But he argued that it doesn’t have to be that way and vowed he would invest heavily in rural health care, high-speed Internet and other quality-of-life factors that would help “rural America become very prosperous.”

Even Biden’s supporters acknowledge that Buttigieg has gained an edge because of his more robust schedule that has taken him though small towns across the state. Buttigieg has also been spending big on statewide television ads and expanding his field organization into western Iowa.

While Biden has had a field staffer in the area for months, the campaign only recently opened two field offices in nearby Spencer and Fort Dodge. Buttigieg has four offices in Carroll, Fort Dodge, Spencer and Storm Lake, and voters in the region report hearing more from his campaign than Biden’s.

The mayor’s efforts are paying off, said former state senator Jack Kibbie, a longtime Biden supporter from Emmetsburg whose district encompassed five counties, including Pocahontas.

Kibbie, who recently hosted Jill Biden at an event at his home and joined Biden in Emmetsburg, said he felt the recent bus tour and other planned visits in the region would do much to assuage the concerns of voters worried about Biden’s stamina and remind those who still regard him fondly that he is still the “same old Joe.” During Biden’s stop in Emmetsburg, several voters turned up at the event, asking him to autograph signs they still had from his 2008 campaign.

But Kibbie acknowledged Biden’s path to victory, including in rural Iowa, won’t be easy.