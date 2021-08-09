Milwaukee County officials posted results that ultimately catapulted Biden to victory early in the morning after Election Day. Republicans have questioned that timing, though that’s how long it took to count ballots, including thousands of absentees. Biden crushed Trump in that county, with more than 69% of the vote. In Brown County, where Trump actually took 52% of the vote, the GOP also has accused Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich of letting Facebook-funded consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein run that city’s election, going so far as handing Spitzer-Rubenstein the keys to the city’s ballot counting location. Genrich’s office and city attorneys have said the Republicans’ claims have no merit.