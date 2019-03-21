President Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for an executive order earlier this month; then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) leaves the Senate floor in 2013. (From left Jabin Botsford; Melina Mara/The Washinghton Post)

With the late senator John McCain under withering attack by President Trump, a think tank bearing the Arizona Republican’s name released a “fact sheet” late Wednesday seeking to set the record straight on health care, veterans issues and other areas targeted by Trump.

The document released by the McCain Institute did not mention Trump by name but was distributed after the president, during an appearance in Ohio, argued that McCain, a lifelong Pentagon booster and former prisoner of war in Vietnam, “didn’t get the job done” for veterans. Trump also groused that he did not receive proper gratitude for McCain’s funeral.

“As a U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, John McCain was among the Senate’s staunchest supporters of our men and women in uniform,” the document says. It argues that McCain “fought to make sure America kept its promise to its veterans.”

[‘Get into the arena and fight’: Cindy McCain urges support for think tank bearing her late husband’s name]

The fact sheet also seeks to rebut Trump on a recurring criticism of McCain: that he voted in dramatic fashion against a Republican bill in 2017 seeking to gut the Affordable Care Act.

While noting that McCain opposed “Obamacare,” the documents says he “voted against the bill presented to the U.S. Senate — his famous ‘thumbs down’ — because it was ‘repeal, without ‘replace.’”

The document also pushes back on some of Trump’s other more personal attacks of recent days, including a tweet that falsely asserted McCain finished last in his class at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

“John McCain graduated 5th from the bottom of his class at the Naval Academy, but was known as a fierce fighter, a loyal friend and a leader among his peers,” the document says.

The McCain Institute, which is based in Washington and is affiliated with Arizona State University, was created in 2012 with an $8.7 million donation in unused funds from McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

In an op-ed published in September, shortly after McCain’s funeral, his wife, Cindy McCain, wrote that the institute “is now my home, and my mission.”

In her piece, published in USA Today, McCain said the institute would strive to fulfill her husband’s mission of “serving a cause greater than ourselves,” a theme that was highlighted during memorial services for her husband.

McCain died in August after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

“I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president I had to approve,” Trump said inaccurately during his remarks in Ohio, an apparent reference to allowing the use of military transport to carry McCain’s body to Washington. “I don’t care about this. I didn’t get a thank-you; that’s okay. We sent him on the way. But I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”