Christine Blasey Ford was calm and measured, if shaken at times, as she recounted to a national audience an alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager, even though the high-profile appearance made her “terrified.”

A few hours later in the same seat, a livid Brett M. Kavanaugh unleashed a visceral anger that seemed to have been pent up for the two weeks that the Supreme Court nominee faced mounting allegations of sexual misconduct from Ford and two other women.

“This has destroyed my family and my good name, a good name built up through decades of very hard work and public service at the highest levels of the American government,” Kavanaugh said in a roar that overwhelmed the small Senate hearing room. “I’m here today to tell the truth. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, not ever.”

Whose story the majority of senators believe will ultimately determine whether Kavanaugh, 53, sits on the Supreme Court, cementing a conservative majority on the court for a generation.

Both of the stories — told under oath during a tense, dramatic and emotional hearing — can’t be true. Ford said she was “100 percent” sure that Kavanaugh was the boy who pinned her to a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a suburban Washington home more than three decades ago. Kavanaugh vowed that “I have never done this ever, done this to her or anyone else.”

The scene during the more than eight hour hearing was unlike any congressional proceeding in recent history. All but one senator — Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — had arrived on time, itself a rarity for a Senate hearing. As Ford discussed her allegation in searing detail, numerous senators leaned forward in their chairs, their elbows on the desk, listening intently to the psychology professor’s soft, almost girlish voice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee tried to limit distractions and possible protests in the room.

Gone were the dozens of shuttering cameras that would normally snap photos of high-profile witnesses, or the stream of interested passersby who would hop in and out of a hearing. Aside from the press and the senators on the dais, the room was limited to 47 seats — with the two front rows reserved for Ford and Kavanaugh’s respective supporters who would sit behind them as they testified.

Republicans — with the exception of committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) — would be silent while Ford testified, ceding all their questioning to a female veteran female prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell, who they had hired to avoid the optics of 11 GOP men questioning a woman who says she was sexually assaulted.

Mitchell’s approach was gentle but direct — yet inside the room, her methodical questions couldn’t help but have the feeling of a cross-examination, exactly the atmosphere that Ford’s attorneys wanted to avoid.

Democratic senators couldn’t hide their irritation with Mitchell’s questions. When Ford said she arrived in Washington via an airplane and Mitchell reminded her that she was reportedly afraid to fly, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) looked deeply skeptical at the line of questioning.

Later, when Mitchell said, “Is that an objection, counsel?” in response to a comment from one of Ford’s attorneys, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) shook his head and Harris looked slightly stunned.

“You are not on trial,” Harris told Ford later. “You are sitting here before members of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee because you had the courage to come forward because, as you have said, you believe it was your civic duty.”

The sensitive atmosphere of the room changed sharply almost immediately when Kavanaugh sat down at the witness table. He flipped open the binder that held his notes — almost every page had passages underlined, with annotations in the margins in thick black pen — and declared that no one had seen a draft of his opening statement except one of his former law clerks.

A person close to Kavanaugh confirmed he had complete control over his remarks: “It was not pre-cleared with the White House. This is 100 percent Brett Kavanaugh.”

His 45-minute statement was not only a defense of his character and an emphatic denial of the allegations he’s faced, but an enraged, almost uncontrolled indictment of the contentious confirmation process that he had undergone since July.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election,” Kavanaugh said. “Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record. Revenge on behalf of the Clintons. Millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

He continued: “This is a circus. The consequences will extend long past my nomination. The consequences will be with us for decades. This grotesque and coordinated character assassination will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.”

As he referenced Booker’s remarks earlier this summer that supporting Kavanaugh would be complicit in “evil,” the New Jersey Democrat sat in his seat, expressionless. All the other Democratic senators were equally stone-faced.

Several of Kavanaugh’s supporters were openly crying during his defiant opening statement. A close family friend, Laura Cox Kaplan, sat to the right of Kavanaugh’s wife, looking visibly upset and rubbing Ashley Kavanaugh’s arm when the nominee called her a “rock.”

It wasn’t just Kavanaugh who had pent-up frustrations to unleash. Graham, who had been one of Kavanaugh’s most loyal and vocal allies since the first allegation broke, didn’t defer to Mitchell for questioning during Kavanaugh’s testimony and instead took sharp aim at Democrats.

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” an outraged Graham said. “If you really wanted to know the truth, you wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.”

Turning toward his end of the dais — and seemingly toward the wavering Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who was looking down with his arm folded across his chest — Graham continued, “To my Republican colleagues, if you vote no, you're legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

Graham’s enraged monologue seemed to give all the remaining Republicans the implicit permission to stop outsourcing their questions to Mitchell. One by one, each GOP senator would make it clear which story he believed — just as all the Democrats gave no doubt as to which story they believed.

And the openly undecided one — Flake — indicated that he may never be fully comfortable with what he ultimately decides.

“This is not a good process, but it’s all we've got,” Flake said. “And I would just urge my colleagues to recognize that, in the end, we are 21 very imperfect senators doing our best to provide advice and consent, and, in the end, there is likely to be as much doubt as certainty going out of this room today.”