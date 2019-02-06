House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings on Wednesday gave an impassioned defense of voting rights, declaring that the United States “is not Russia” and sharing his mother’s deathbed plea to him on the issue.

Cummings (D-Md.) made the remarks at a committee hearing on H.R. 1, a Democratic measure that would prohibit the purging of voter rolls, compel states to adopt independent redistricting commissions and enact a host of other changes to the electoral process.

MUST WATCH: Today, Chairman @RepCummings reminded us that we must protect the right to vote!

“I will fight until the death to make sure every citizen has the right to vote. It’s the essence of our democracy. ” pic.twitter.com/GG8DDTf09Q — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) February 6, 2019

“One year ago today, on my mother’s dying bed, at 92 years old — former sharecropper — her last words were, ‘Do not let them take our votes away from us,’ ” Cummings said during Wednesday’s hearing. “They had fought. She had fought and seen people harmed, beaten, trying to vote. Talk about inalienable rights. Voting is crucial, and I don’t give a damn how you look at it.”

“There are efforts to stop people from voting,” Cummings continued, his voice rising to a bellow. “That’s not right!”

The issue of voting rights has been a major focus for Democrats since they took control of the House last month. Responding to the introduction of H.R. 1, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) last week decried the legislation — which would also make Election Day a federal holiday — as a “political power grab,” sparking an online backlash.

The debate comes months after a midterm election in which Republicans in Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and elsewhere sought to crack down on what they described as threats to voting integrity. Voting rights advocates have argued that Republicans are seizing on sporadic voting problems in an effort to disenfranchise minority voters.

Cummings said Wednesday that regardless of party, he would “fight until the death” to ensure that every citizen has the right to vote, “because it is the essence of our democracy.”

“This is not Russia,” he said. “This is the United States of America.”

Amy Gardner contributed to this report.