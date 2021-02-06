Protesters held white flags stained with blood and raised banners calling for ending the widespread crime. Many accuse police of failing to contain criminal gangs and other violence.
The protest closed a major highway for several hours before the demonstration ended in the late afternoon, police said.
Thousands of people attended the funeral this week of nursing student Ahmad Hejazi, the 22-year-old killed in the shootout in Tamra. Protests took place in other Arab towns this week as well.
At least 11 Arab citizens have been killed this year.
