According to an indictment, Pezzuto made three threatening phone calls in early 2020 from his Florida home to congressional offices in Washington, D.C. Court records identify the members of Congress only by their initials, not their full names.

Pezzuto left a voicemail Jan. 25, 2020, at one congressman’s office saying he was coming to kill the representative, the indictment says. Then on Jan. 30, it says, Pezzuto left a voicemail at another congressman’s office saying that he worked for criminal gang MS-13 and that MS-13 was coming to cut off the elected official’s head. The final call was made Feb. 3, when Pezzuto called a congresswoman’s office and said to the person who answered the phone, “Tell her I’m going to kill her today,” the indictment says.