“Seeking to enlist a foreign actor to interfere with an American election undermines our sovereignty, democracy, and the Constitution, which the president is sworn to preserve, protect, and defend,” the chairmen wrote in the letter. “Yet the president and his personal attorney now appear to be openly engaging in precisely this type of abuse of power involving the Ukrainian government ahead of the 2020 election.”

They later added: “If press reports are accurate, such corrupt use of presidential power for the president’s personal political interest — and not for the national interest — is a betrayal of the president’s oath of office and cannot go unchecked.”

The request is unlikely to stem the calls from many Democrats to impeach Trump. But it sets up yet another Thursday deadline, creating a make-or-break moment this week that some Democrats say could be the tipping point on impeachment.

Trump denies he sought Ukrainian probe of Biden and his family in return for U.S. military aid

Democrats have also given the action director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire until Thursday to turn over a whistleblower’s complaint, which The Washington Post reported centers on Trump’s communications with Ukraine.

While the law says any matters deemed “urgent” for national security are supposed to be shared with Congress, the administration has withheld the whistleblower complaint that an inspector general for the intelligence community had determined meets that threshold.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also gave the administration until Thursday to turn the information over, threatening a “whole new state of investigation” if it refuses.

Trump admitted on Sunday that he spoke to Ukraine’s president about reopening an investigation of a business with links to Vice President Joe Biden’s son.