Burr has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks for stock trades he made as the U.S. braced for the coronavirus pandemic. The Justice Department is investigating the trades, and Burr has faced calls from some corners to resign.

In Wednesday’s radio interview, Hewitt raised the topic and said that he believes Burr “ought to step down as chairman of the Intel Committee.”

“Has there been any conversation with him about that?” he asked Tillis.

Tillis replied that he hadn’t discussed the matter with Burr and noted that the Senate Ethics Committee and Department of Justice are investigating.

“We’ll have to see where the facts lead,” he said.

Hewitt kept pressing and declared of Burr, “I have no confidence in him until this is done.”

“Well, regardless of what happens with the investigation, I think Senator Burr owes everybody in North Carolina and the United States an explanation, and we’ll see where the investigation goes,’ Tillis replied. “With respect to his chairmanship, that’s a decision that he and, that would be better left to him and the leadership.”

Regardless how the investigation unfolds, Burr is expected to step down as Intelligence Committee chairman at the end of the year due to GOP term limits in the Senate. But some Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), have called for Burr to be removed from his position leading the panel immediately because of the controversy.

In mid-February, Burr sold 33 stocks held by him and his wife, estimated to be worth between $628,033 and $1.7 million, Senate financial disclosures show. It was the largest number of stocks he had sold in one day since at least 2016, records show.

While he was receiving daily briefings on the mounting pandemic, Burr publicly played down the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

Burr was dealt some further bad news Tuesday with the publication of a ProPublica report that delved into the details of the senator’s 2017 off-market sale of his home in the District.

According to the report, Burr sold the townhouse for $900,000, an above-market price, to a group led by a longtime donor and a lobbyist who had business before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

A Burr spokesperson told ProPublica that the townhouse was sold for its fair market value, that an independent appraisal had been conducted and that the Senate Ethics Committee was notified before the sale.