Where Democrats rolled out a sweeping bill last year after Chauvin murdered Floyd — one that would allow police officers to be sued personally for their actions in the line of duty, ban the use of chokeholds, strengthen federal civil rights laws and create a database of bad cops, among other provisions — Scott countered with a much less aggressive proposal that sought to incentivize rather than mandate departments to adopt changes. Put to a Senate vote in June, the vast majority of Democrats voted against proceeding with it, blocking further action.