Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lauded Scott as a trailblazer who embodies the next generation of leadership for the party.
“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” McConnell said. “Nobody is better at communicating why far-left policies fail working Americans.”
Scott said he is looking “forward to having an honest conversation” with Americans after Biden delivers his address to the country Wednesday night and stressed he would share “Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families.”