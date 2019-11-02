Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth, but there’s no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

___

Online:

Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD