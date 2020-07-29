Alabama is among the states identified by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as a coronavirus hot spot, and any “non-essential” visitors from there are expected to self quarantine for 14 days. Alabama’s covid-19 cases are surging with more than 25 percent of its total cases appearing in the last two weeks.

A photo posted to Tuberville’s Facebook page on Tuesday before he arrived in D.C. shows him in a cramped room with close to 25 people seated shoulder-to-shoulder around a conference table without masks.

The former Auburn University football coach who is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D) is taking a victory lap following his primary victory on July 14 over former Trump administration attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Heather Kendrick, president of High Cotton Consulting, a D.C.-based GOP fundraising operation, emailed contacts after Tuberville’s win offering in-person meetings with the candidate while he was in the District from early afternoon Tuesday through Thursday.

“We are accepting in-person meetings during that time frame. Let me know if you and your group are interested in sitting down with the NEXT Senator from Alabama just let me know and we will put you on the schedule,” Kendrick wrote, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post.

Neither the Tuberville campaign, Kendrick, Westerman, nor a National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman responded to requests for comment about Tuberville’s visit.

But Senate Democrats slammed Tuberville over his visit.

“Just like when he opposed the statewide mask order from Alabama’s Republican governor, Tommy Tuberville is ignoring medical experts because he’s more focused on raising campaign cash in Washington than doing what’s right,” said Helen Kalla, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

With Alabama in the throes of a major outbreak, Gov. Kay Ivey (R) implemented a statewide mask mandate two weeks ago. Tuberville has come out against Ivey’s order, but told Al.com he supports mask wearing around other people.

“I believe that right now, in the time that we’re in, if you’re around other people, probably it’s good that you wear them,” Tuberville said. But I’m not for government — I think our government’s gone overboard on this entire pandemic because we don’t know the facts. Every time you turn around you hear different doctors say different things. I just want them to let us determine our own fate.”