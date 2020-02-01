She added: “I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations.”

Clinton, the party’s most recent presidential nominee, said on the podcast “Your Primary Playlist” recently that Sanders (I-Vt.) and his supporters didn’t go far enough to unite behind her candidacy after she defeated Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Clinton was asked on the podcast what Sanders could do to unify Democrats against Trump. “Well he can do it, for one,” Clinton said with a laugh. “That’s not our experience from 2016.” The podcast was published Friday.

The tension between supporters of Clinton and Sanders is worrying some Democrats, who say the party must be emphatically unified in order to defeat President Trump in the fall.

Tlaib appeared in a panel discussion at campaign event for Sanders in Clive, Iowa, on Friday evening, where a moderator raised the topic of Clinton. Amid audible groans, the moderator said, “No, we’re not going to boo.”

“No, no, I’ll boo,” said Tlaib. She then booed emphatically. Some in the crowd cheered. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who were seated near her on stage, were smiling.

“That’s all right — the haters will shut up on Monday,” Tlaib added.

It was the latest instance of friction between Clinton and Sanders, which flared up earlier this month with sharply critical comments from Clinton. In a new documentary, Clinton says no one in Congress likes Sanders and she suggested his supporters had been duped.

“Honestly, Bernie just drove me crazy,” she said. “He was in Congress for years — years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”