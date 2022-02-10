Then Chancellor Angela Merkel granted a Turkish request to allow possible prosecution for insulting a foreign head of state. A Hamburg court issued an injunction ordering Boehmermann not to repeat most of the poem.
An appeals court upheld that decision, rejecting both Boehmermann’s appeal and a bid by Erdogan’s lawyers to have the ban extended to the whole poem.
The case eventually went to the Federal Constitutional Court, which on Thursday published a curt Jan. 26 ruling dismissing Boehmermann’s complaint. It said that it wouldn’t consider the case “because it has no prospect of success,” and didn’t elaborate on its reasoning.
In a separate case, a Berlin court in 2019 rejected a bid by Boehmermann to ban the German government from repeating Merkel’s assessment that the poem was “deliberately hurtful.”