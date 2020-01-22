By Associated Press January 22, 2020 at 4:52 AM ESTATHENS, Greece — High court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected as Greece’s first female president with an overwhelming majority in a parliamentary vote.Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 261-33 to give the 63-year-old Sakellaropoulou a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current Greek cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy