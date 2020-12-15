By Associated PressDec. 15, 2020 at 3:18 p.m. UTCWASHINGTON — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell acknowledges Biden is president-elect, says Electoral College ‘has spoken.’Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy