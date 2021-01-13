By Associated PressJan. 13, 2021 at 7:04 p.m. UTCWASHINGTON — Treasury Department says US budget deficit rose 60.7% in first three months of budget year to record of $572.9 billion.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy