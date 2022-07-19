The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Trial delayed for man pictured in Pelosi's office at riot

July 19, 2022 at 12:23 p.m. EDT
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett. The federal trial has been delayed for Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. A federal judge on Monday, June 18, 2022, moved the trial for Barnett from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal trial has been delayed for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal judge on Monday moved the trial for Richard Barnett, of Gravette, from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

