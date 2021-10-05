Matt Gaetz’s father is Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate. Others who approached Don Gaetz have said in news reports that they wanted to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.
Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, The Associated Press has reported. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.
An attorney for Alford did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.