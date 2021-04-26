“A flame has been extinguished in everyone’s heart,” Mayor Veronique Matillon told the crowd, honoring a woman who “was killed while serving out her functions.” The victim was identified publicly only as Stephanie M.
Police unions called for gatherings in front of police stations across France at the same time as the one in Rambouillet.
Meanwhile, a group of imams also called for a gathering in Rambouillet to honor the slain official and show their support for police. The group said it was important to “firmly condemn all blind violence carried by a radical ideology” that hurts efforts to unite the French.
French police killed the 37-year-old Tunisian attacker shortly after he stabbed the unarmed administrative employee on Friday at the entrance of her police station.
Three people remain in custody as part of the anti-terrorism investigation seeking to identify potential accomplices and motives, a judicial official said Monday. Authorities said the attacker didn’t have a previous criminal record and hadn’t been flagged for radicalization.