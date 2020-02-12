Sen. Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg in second and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in third. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has one last-ditch bet left. Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg is claiming some of the spotlight.

The candidates: Deval Patrick dropped out Wednesday, after Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael F. Bennet did so Tuesday, bringing the field down to eight: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); billionaire activist Tom Steyer; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

