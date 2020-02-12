The Associated Press still has not called the race, and two candidates — Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg — both have claimed victory. Each is also seeking a partial recanvass.
Price’s resignation will be effective upon the election of a replacement.
“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” he said in his letter to the party committee. “As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.”
He added: “While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”