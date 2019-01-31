President Trump on Thursday accused Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of being “weak and passive” with Iran, striking back a day after Schumer demanded intelligence leaders educate Trump on their assessments of that country and others posing threats.

In a morning tweet, Trump derided Schumer (N.Y.) and other Democrats for having supported an international agreement designed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump subsequently withdrew the United States from the deal, asserting it wasn’t tough enough on Iran.

“Iran is in financial chaos now because of the sanctions and Iran Deal termination. Dems put us in a bad place - but now good!” Trump said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Schumer sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats urging him and other intelligence leaders to insist on a meeting with Trump following tweets that morning that took issue with testimony they delivered to Congress on an array of global security threats the day before.

“President Trump’s criticism of the testimony you and other intelligence leaders provided to Congress yesterday was extraordinarily inappropriate and will undermine public confidence in the U.S. government’s efforts to protect our national security and preserve U.S. power and influence abroad,” Schumer wrote.

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing, the intelligence agency heads testified that Iran, while still a global menace, is complying with the Obama-era agreement designed to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump ridiculed that assessment and the intelligence leaders themselves in his tweets.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” Trump wrote. He also wrote: “They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There [sic] economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran.”

Trump added: “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!”

In his tweets Wednesday, Trump also took issue with testimony about North Korea and the Islamic State terrorist group.