President Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a news conference in Singapore on Tuesday. (Wong Maye-E/AP)

In recent weeks, President Trump had brushed off questions about whether he had spoken directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But on Tuesday for the first time, Trump acknowledged that the summit in Singapore was not the first occasion the two had talked.

During both a news conference and a television interview on Tuesday, Trump referenced a previous “great conversation” with Kim.

“Yeah, I have spoken. Yes, I have spoken to him,” Trump told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. “I have spoken to a lot of his people.”

During a lengthy news conference, in which he detailed his budding trust of Kim, Trump also said he and Kim had previously spoken by phone, and he wondered out loud whether notes of the conversation existed.

“Mike, do they have a transcript?” Trump said, addressing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“They probably have a . . . rough transcript,” Trump said. “No, they didn’t record it. I don’t think they recorded it. Are there any recordings of it? I wish there were. It is interesting stuff. . . . We probably have notes or something. They have detailed notes, I would imagine.”

Trump had been pressed by reporters several times in about whether he had spoken to Kim. Each time, he said it was something he could not discuss.