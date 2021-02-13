The decision in the end to forego witnesses set the stage for Trump’s acquittal without a full accounting of the former president’s actions as the riots unfolded, endangering the lives of lawmakers and former vice president Mike Pence. The result underscored Trump’s continued grip on most Republicans despite the party losing control of both the White House and Congress during his tumultuous tenure.

Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice by the House, which last year handed down articles of impeachment for his attempts to pressure Ukraine in hopes of damaging his then-rival, Joe Biden, who would go on to defeat him in the 2020 presidential election. Trump was impeached again by the Democratic-controlled House in January over his alleged role in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection, which was carried out by pro-Trump rioters who believed his false claims that he had actually won the November election.

Republican and Democratic senators alike had indicated all week that they opposed allowing witness testimony because of the potential to extend the trial for weeks or even months. Many said the testimony was unlikely to change minds in the evenly divided chamber.

While many Democrats argued that a protracted proceeding would get in the way of President Biden’s agenda — in particular a coronavirus relief bill — Saturday’s drama made clear that tensions remained among Democrats over whether to pursue a deeper examination of the events of Jan. 6.

“Each witness can lead to other witnesses and new information,” Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) wrote on Twitter after the initial vote to allow testimony. “This can also prompt others with new evidence to come forward voluntarily.”

The drama earlier Saturday began when lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) opened the day’s proceedings with an unexpected request to call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) as a witness following reports of her account that Trump had refused the entreaties of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to call off the rioters.

Herrera Beutler described an expletive-laden phone call in which Trump falsely claimed that the rioters were members of antifa, the loose-knit movement of sometimes violent liberal activists. He also accused McCarthy of caring less about Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s victory than the rioters did.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had told Democrats earlier Saturday that the decision about witnesses would be left to the House managers. So after Raskin’s request, the chamber voted 55-45 to allow witnesses, with five Republicans joining Democrats and with the chamber sliding into uncertainty as groups of senators huddled for hours to figure out what would come next.

The possibility of a protracted trial clearly alarmed Republicans, with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) shaking his head and resting his forehead on his hand as Raskin spoke. Separately, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) angrily pointing at Romney after the Utah senator voted for allowing witnesses.

Trump’s lawyers also threatened to call hundreds of witnesses, though they would not have been allowed to do so without Senate approval.

After nearly three hours of deliberations, the Senate came back to order and Raskin announced that he was willing to accept a compromise in which Herrera Beutler’s statement would be admitted as evidence — and that Trump and his lawyers would stipulate to its veracity.

It remained unclear, however, why the Democrats reversed themselves given that the compromise closed the door on additional testimony. One individual close to the House managers’ deliberations said getting Trump to agree that Herrera Beutler’s statement was true was an important victory. The person also said the “already overwhelming evidence” admitted in the trial had made the managers’ case “without the need for subpoena, deposition and other testimony.”

However, in his closing argument, Trump attorney Michael T. van der Veen said the former president and his lawyer were not stipulating to the “truthfulness” of Herrera Beutler’s statement.

In their closing arguments, the House managers highlighted Trump’s disregard for the safety of congressional leaders as well as Pence — and urged senators to convict “for the safety and security of our democracy and our people.”

“We’ve proven to the satisfaction of the American people, certainly, that the president, after the breach and the invasion took place, was not working on the side of defending the capital, but rather was continuing to pursue his political goals,” Raskin said.

The managers also attempted to rebut the Trump defense team’s claims that Democrats view Trump’s Jan. 6 speech as the sole incitement for the attack, that Trump could not have known that violence would erupt that day and that the insurrectionists came to Washington of their own accord.

“This was not one speech,” said impeachment manager Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.). “This was a deliberate, purposeful effort by Donald Trump over many months that resulted in the well-organized mob’s attack on January the 6th.” The fact that the insurrection was preplanned, Dean argued, further supports Democrats’ point.

Trump’s lawyers, meanwhile, emphasized that the former president never explicitly urged violence.

“At no point did you hear anything that could ever possibly be construed as Mr. Trump encouraging or sanctioning an insurrection,” van der Veen said. “Senators, you did not hear those tapes because they do not exist, because the act of incitement never happened.”