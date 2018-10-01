President Trump sowed further confusion Monday about the scope of the FBI’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Brett M. Kavanaugh, offering little clarity at a news conference about who will be interviewed in coming days.

Trump said he is open to a “very comprehensive investigation” but suggested at different points that the probe would be guided by the wishes of Republican senators and that the FBI could decide whom to interview so long as it was “within reason.”

Trump stressed that he wants the FBI to move quickly and that he continues to stand by his Supreme Court nominee, praising him for living “an exemplary life” and lamenting the effect of the national attention on his wife and children.

Senior Senate Republicans don’t want to prolong Kavanaugh’s confirmation fight beyond this week, although the leadership has yet to lock down the 50 Republican votes needed to install Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have yet to announce their decision.

“The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close. Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is out of committee. We’re considering it here on the floor,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday. “We’ll be voting this week.”

Trump made his comments at the end of a news conference in the Rose Garden as concerns mount among Democrats that the White House is trying to impose strict limits on the FBI in the week it has been given to conduct interviews.

In a letter Monday to the White House and FBI, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee listed more than two dozen people they would like to see interviewed as part of the investigation.

The president ordered the bureau last week to take another limited look at Kavanaugh’s background after key Republican senators made clear they were not prepared to support the nomination without additional scrutiny.

One of those, Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), said Monday that he is planning to have conversations with the White House to ensure the FBI investigation is “up to standard.”

“It does no good to have an investigation that just gives us more cover,” Flake said during an interview at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston.

Flake, a frequent Trump critic, said it was important last week to “hit the brakes” on the Kavanaugh confirmation process.

“The country needed to see this, as well, that we’ve taken this very seriously,” he said.

Trump said he would defer to the Republican-led Senate on the scope of the investigation.

“I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation, whatever that means according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority,” Trump said at the news conference, which was called to tout a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. “I’m guided by the Senate. I want to make the Senate happy.”

At another point, he said, “I think the FBI should do whatever they have to do to get to the answer.”

As of Monday morning, it appeared that the FBI was looking into the allegations of two of the three women who have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges an assault while both were in high school; and Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself while a first-year student in college.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for a third woman, Julie Swetnick, said again Monday that the FBI has not contacted his client. Swetnick has signed a sworn affidavit accusing Kavanaugh of sexually aggressive behavior and being present at high school parties where gang rapes occurred.

Asked whether he thinks the FBI should interview Swetnick, Trump said, “It wouldn’t bother me at all.”

But then he added, “The third one I don’t know much about.” He also said he had heard that Swetnick isn’t very credible.

At another point, he said he didn’t want the probe of Kavanaugh to turn into a “witch hunt,” a term Trump has repeatedly used to describe the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Muller III into Russian election interference.

Trump also said he is “open” to the FBI interviewing other witnesses the bureau discovers who might corroborate the accusations against Kavanaugh. Democrats have voiced fears that the investigation might be limited to only a handful of known witnesses.

During a dramatic Senate hearing last week that featured testimony from Ford, Kavanaugh acknowledged that he sometimes drank too much in high school but said he did not have a drinking problem.

Trump seemed to undercut his nominee during Monday’s news conference, asserting that Kavanaugh had acknowledged he had “difficulty” with alcohol.

“I watched him,” Trump said. “I was surprised at how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer.”

Some Democrats have suggested that Kavanaugh has a credibility problem because he downplayed the effects of drinking, testifying that he never blacked out or had nights when he could not remember everything that had taken place.

Trump said he does not think Kavanaugh is vulnerable in that regard.

“I really believe he was very strong on the fact that he drank a lot,” the president said, also asserting that there is no evidence that Kavanaugh has had trouble with alcohol during the past 25 years or so.

Trump continued to lament the effect of the scrutiny on Kavanaugh’s family.

“What his wife is going through, what his beautiful children are going through, it’s not describable,” Trump said.

He insisted he has an “open mind” about what the FBI might find but said he is not looking at other possible Supreme Court nominees at this point.

“I don’t want to talk about Plan B because I hope he gets approved,” Trump said.

He lashed again at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who received a letter from Ford in July but took no action because Ford had asked for it to be confidential. Ford has said she came forward only after her named leaked out and reporters started contacting her.

On Monday, Trump said he believes Feinstein “probably” leaked the letter — something she has repeatedly denied.

In one of his more curious comments during the news conference, Trump suggested that a Democratic senator has problems with alcohol. He did not name the senator or make clear how that is relevant to an evaluation of Kavanaugh’s fitness for the court.

“I’ve seen that person in very bad situations, somewhat compromising,” Trump said.