The Trump administration will hire conservative firebrand and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli II to buttress its immigration efforts, according to three administration officials.

Cuccinelli will work at the Department of Homeland Security in a senior role, a senior White House official said, declining to specify what Cuccinelli’s duties will entail, what his job title will be or if he will report to Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

The hiring appears to come in response to Trump’s desire for an immigration “czar” to help coordinate border policies across agencies, officials said, although the job will be more limited in nature.

Cuccinelli was at the White House on Monday, officials said. He could not be immediately reached for comment. News of Cuccinelli’s expected hiring was first reported by the New York Times.

The former Virginia attorney general is deeply disliked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to block Cuccinelli from any Senate-confirmed post after Cuccinelli helped lead efforts in 2014 backing insurgent candidates that hurt the Senate GOP majority, McConnell advisers said.

For months, DHS officials have discussed the need for a border crisis manager who would coordinate among the multiple federal agencies struggling to cope with an unprecedented surge of Central American migrant families.

The job would smooth out communication and planning among the departments of Defense, Justice and Health and Human Services, as well as DHS. But that role was never contemplated as one outranking the DHS Secretary; rather the person would work in a complimentary role.

In April, more than 100,000 migrants were taken into custody for the second consecutive month, and the numbers in May are on pace to go even higher.

But some in the administration fear that there will be too many power players fighting to wrest control over an immigration agenda — with White House adviser Stephen Miller already chafing officials at DHS.

One White House adviser said Cuccinelli is likely to advocate for the White House’s aggressive position at the agency. Miller has argued to Trump that others within DHS are trying to stall him.

At the Republican Party convention in 2016, Cuccinelli protested the “petty, tyrannical rules” and threw his convention badge on the floor in protest of Trump’s nomination. He was a strong supporter of the presidential bid by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has since become one of Trump’s most ardent defenders.

Mark Kirkorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington think tank whose immigration-reduction agenda has had significant influence in The White House, called Cuccinelli “an unusual choice.”

“He doesn’t have any immigration experience, but he does have law enforcement experience,” said Kirkorian, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the appointment would make a difference. “If he does not answer directly to the president, he’s not likely to be able to get much done,” he said.

One senior administration official expects Cuccinelli to function more like a crisis manager and policy adviser with a direct line to Trump, who is frustrated with the border surge.

“He won’t be able to order McAleenan to do a thing,” the official said. “The president’s frustration is not directed at DHS alone. It’s DOJ, DOD, State. So this job will ensure closer coordination at a senior level, and it’s an effort to acknowledge you need someone who can have conversations with department heads about policies and drive them to the same place.”

The official said Cuccinelli’s appointment risked undercutting McAleenan at a time when the acting secretary has been making inroads with lawmakers, including Democrats who see him as a neutral law enforcement official, rather than a White House political operative.

“I don’t see how this appointment makes things better on the Hill,” the official said.