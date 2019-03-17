President Trump is again training his fire on the late senator John McCain, nearly seven months after the Arizona Republican’s death from brain cancer.

Trump’s tweets over the weekend prompted a rebuke from the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain.

On Saturday, Trump quoted former independent counsel Ken Starr, who criticized McCain on a recent Fox News show. In the segment, Starr referred to reports that a McCain ally had shared with the media parts of a dossier that allegedly included information linking Trump to the Russian government.

Trump piled on in his Saturday night tweet, criticizing McCain — as he has repeatedly done on the campaign trail and in interviews — for his vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

Meghan McCain tweeted in response: “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father . . . I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

The next morning, Trump was at it again.

Returning to the subject of the Steele dossier, Trump incorrectly stated that John McCain, who the president claimed had been “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy, had “sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election.”

“He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!” Trump said in the tweet.

The tweet contained two errors: McCain, a member of the Naval Academy’s class of 1958, graduated fifth from last in his class. And the senator was not made aware of the Steele dossier until Nov. 18, 2016 — after Trump had won the election.

Meghan McCain responded to Trump via Twitter.

“My father lives rent free in your head,” she said.

Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.