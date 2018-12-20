President Trump pledged in his campaign that he would not be predictable. He’s more than lived up to that promise this week and along the way has made a hash out of the way business is being done in Washington.

Twice this week, Trump abruptly changed course on policy. On Wednesday, he tweeted the news that he was ordering the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. There was no warning to U.S. allies or to members of Congress, including many in his party who opposed the move — no warning even to some in his administration.

On Thursday, after zigging one way earlier in the week, he zagged back on the issue of funding for a border wall, just as a compromise bill to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the week was making its way through Congress. Once again, he caught those in the middle by surprise.

Trump is, by his own words, a dealmaker without peer, but his volatility overwhelms his reliability. He demonstrated anew this week that his word cannot be trusted, that he can change his mind at any moment. Those around him are left to adapt, to pick up the pieces, to explain as best they can — including those whose advice he has spurned or whose words have been shredded by his actions.

Give the president some credit. His goals remain fixed. He wants a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, or at least he wants the issue of demanding one. He wants the most robust military in the world, but he doesn’t seem to want to use it. He has been consistent in questioning the commitment of U.S. forces in trouble spots such as Syria and Afghanistan. On national security policy, he remains a rhetorically muscular noninterventionist.

What he has not shown is mastery of the legislative process or of providing consistent leadership abroad. Instead, he leads by impulse, by upending the status quo, leaving to others how to finish the job. His style is to toss the occasional grenade and watch friends and adversaries scramble.



House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), right, speaks to members of the media while House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) listens following a meeting with President Trump. (Zach Gibson/Bloomberg News)

This is not an entirely unsuccessful approach. His trade policies, for example, have roiled relationships, but he has gotten the attention of China, whose policies have been criticized by past presidents and leaders in other nations for years. For that, other nations are no doubt grateful, even if no one is certain how the ongoing dispute will be resolved or when. This week, he signed a new farm bill, and he will soon be able to sign a criminal justice reform bill that was approved with overwhelming, bipartisan support.

But the turmoil that goes along with those successes has badly strained the system, and these past few days have highlighted that reality once again. The path he has followed in pursuit of $5 billion in funding for a border wall in the latest spending bill is emblematic of his unorthodox — some would call it destructive — governing style.

He staged an Oval Office argument with House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). He was told he didn’t have the votes for the $5 billion he wanted. He said he would take a shutdown rather than a walk back.

Alarmed Republican allies in Congress, who wanted no part of a shutdown if possible, began pressing for a way out, and earlier in the week, it appeared they had gotten the attention of the White House when the announcement came that it would look for other ways to fund the wall.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joined by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.), right, arrives to speak to reporters about the possibility of a partial government shutdown. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The explanations defied credibility, however. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeated Trump’s claim that, ultimately, the wall would be funded by Mexico. She explained that this way: Revenue generated by the newly negotiated treaty with Mexico and Canada that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would do the job.

Not even the fuzziest of math could make that explanation credible. Nor was it credible when Sanders said the White House would look for funds from other agencies in the government, all the while suggesting that this meant taxpayers would not be asked to foot the $5 billion bill for the fiscal year.

Still, that was enough to get Congress to move toward an agreement on a short-term bill to keep the government open until after the new year, without the $5 billion Trump was demanding. The measure seemed on track to pass before the weekend, as members of Congress began to leave Washington ahead of the holidays. Few Republican members of Congress wanted to make this fight at this moment, against united Democratic opposition.

But the story line of the funding fight included the claim that Trump had once again caved on a central promise of his candidacy, that he had blustered and then backed down. On Thursday morning, an unhappy president summoned Republican leaders to the White House and told them he still insists that the legislation include money for the wall. At a signing ceremony for the newly enacted farm bill, Trump stuck to his hard line, then expressed hope that GOP leaders could find a way out of the mess.

The president’s explanation for the decision to withdraw troops from Syria has gone through a series of rewritings. Trump’s initial tweet simply stated that the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, had been defeated in Syria and that that was why the troops could come home. “We have won against ISIS,” he said in a White House video. “We’ve beaten them, and we’ve beaten them badly. We’ve taken back the land, and now it’s time for our troops to come back home.”

In doing so, he ignored statements over months from others in his administration that offered contrary analysis and commitments. While the Islamic State has suffered significant losses of territory in Syria, other administration officials say, they have not been defeated. Beyond that, administration officials had vowed to keep U.S. forces there as long as necessary, to counter Iranian influence and activity.

Thursday, Trump had moved to a different explanation, one that no doubt comes closer to his true feelings. He asked, “Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East. . . De we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight.”

He said — despite contrary evidence — that Russia, Iran and Syria were unhappy because they now would have to fight the Islamic State alone, which only a day earlier he had claimed had been defeated. Then, in one more burst, he added, “I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed!”

Congress has until Friday night to find a new way to avoid a government shutdown. The president said he would shoulder the blame if the shutdown occurs. What lawmakers would probably appreciate more than that is for the president to become part of the solution, rather than adding to the problems they already have.