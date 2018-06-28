President Trump and Russian President Vladi­mir ­Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, both of their governments announced Thursday, setting the stage for a high-profile attempt to soothe tensions between the United States and Russia.

Both Trump and Putin have pursued the tete-a-tete in hopes of moving beyond friction over Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its aggression in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Shortly before the summit date and venue were announced, Trump took to Twitter, relaying that Russia continues to deny interfering in the 2016 election and airing grievances regarding the probe of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into possible collusion between Putin’s government and Trump’s campaign.

“Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!” Trump wrote as part tweets in which he also disparaged former FBI director James B. Comey and once again claimed that the investigation is tainted by partisan bias.

Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Finland, officially neutral during the Cold War and not a NATO member, shares a border with Russia, and its president, Sauli Niinisto, has fostered a relationship with Putin.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Putin would “discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.”

Niinisto said the agenda would be decided in coming weeks, adding that Trump and Putin would “certainly discuss the overall international situation and hopefully also arms control and disarmament issues” during their meeting in the Finnish capital.

“Even small steps in reducing tensions would be in everybody’s interest,” Niinisto said in a statement.

Niinisto said he had received a joint inquiry last week from high-level U.S. and Russian officials about the possibility of hosting a meeting in Helsinki.

The summit date falls after previously planned stops during a trip to Europe by Trump for a NATO summit meeting July 11-12 in Brussels and a visit to Britain on July 13. It also allows Putin to be in Moscow for the World Cup soccer final on July 15.

Trump plans to fly to Helsinki after a weekend of golf in Scotland, officials said. Trump owns two golf courses in Scotland. The Guardian newspaper reported last month that he planned to play in Scotland with a professional golfer, or possibly a member of the royal family.

Trump’s tweets Wednesday about Russian election meddling underscored the scrutiny that the summit will garner in light of Mueller’s ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Trump would confront Putin over the allegations or Russian interference.

“I’m confident that when the president meets with Vladimir Putin, he will make clear that meddling in our elections is completely unacceptable,” Pompeo said.

In his tweets, Trump once again derided Mueller’s investigation as “a Rigged Witch Hunt” and suggested that law enforcement officials should instead investigate the relationship between Russia and his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The summit with Putin also threatens to further rupture Trump’s relationships with European leaders.

Trump has long sought to cultivate a warm friendship with his Russian counterpart as a means of solving in­trac­table problems around the world, and he has said he admires the strength of Putin’s authoritarian rule.

NATO leaders had expressed concerns about a Trump-Putin meeting taking place either before or after their planned summit.

One senior European diplomat, in a recent conversation, halted mid-sentence to muse about whether it was worse for the two to meet before the NATO summit — when many alliance leaders fear the U.S. president might make big concessions to Putin without input from them — or after, when they would be unable to mop up a mess.

Both options are bad, concluded the diplomat, who spoke about the summit on the condition of anonymity in advance of the NATO gathering.

Karen DeYoung contributed to this report.