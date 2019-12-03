The United States is slated to host the Group of Seven meeting in 2020, and Trump had announced that he’d chosen his Florida golf resort after a supposed search for properties yielded nothing better. Criticism of the decision was swift, even from within his own party, and Trump gave in to the pressure to reverse course.

“We’re going to do it at Camp David and we’ll be doing some special things at Camp David,” Trump said. “It’s nearby, it’s close. We’re going to give really great access to the press, you’ll have great access. And we’ll have a little bit of a Washington deliverance. But it will be at Camp David, which is a place people like.”

The White House had previously panned suggestions that he host at Camp David in Maryland, as President Barack Obama had in 2012.

“I understand the folks who participated in it hated it and thought it was a miserable place to have the G-7,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had said in an Oct. 17 news conference. “It was way too small. It was way too remote.”

AD