“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!” Trump tweeted.

Speaking in the Oval Office, the president said the United States is a party to the agreement, helping to get the two countries talking as part of the Middle East peace effort led by his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Israel will suspend its plans to annex part of the West Bank as part of the deal, according to a joint statement from the three countries.

The United States was also part of efforts to normalize Israel’s relations with Egypt and Jordan decades ago.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, tweeted shortly after Trump’s announcement. He praised UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed, who is often known by his initials.

“A great day for peace! Israel commends the courage of MBZ for the historic decision of the UAE to join Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994) in making peace with Israel. Israel deeply appreciates all @POTUS Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible,” Dermer wrote.

At a previously unannounced session in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that the atmosphere between Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and bin Zayed during a recent secret conversation “was like love.”

Trump said that he has lowered tension in the Middle East, although his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has led other nations to accuse the United States of raising tensions rather than lowering them.

“I’ve kept us out of war,” Trump said.

Netanyahu was due to speak in Israel later Thursday, and Trump has planned a news conference for late afternoon in Washington.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi issued a statement congratulating Netanyahu and welcoming the announcement.

“The news of normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates is important and opens the door to future agreements,” Ashkenazi said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, traveling in Europe, spoke to reporters.

“I was just part of a conversation between the president, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed from the United Arab Emirates, where they announced something we’ve been working on for quite some time, which is the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Pompeo said.

A White House signing ceremony would take place eventually, Pompeo said. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton held such ceremonies when Israel normalized relations with Egypt and Jordan.

“We hope this provides a good foundation for building out on the vision for peace that the president has laid out,” Pompeo said.

Most of the focus on Kushner’s plan has been on its vision for economic betterment but limited autonomy for the Palestinians, and Palestinian opposition to the Trump effort has foreclosed negotiations between Israel and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

But the larger aim of the Kushner’s plan was always to forge a new economic partnership between Israel and many of its neighbors, especially Sunni Arab states that shared the U.S. and Israeli view of Iran as an enemy.