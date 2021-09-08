Earlier Wednesday, one of the Trump appointees, Russ Vought, shared on social media a letter he received from the White House requesting that he resign or else face termination effective 6 p.m.
“Yes, we have,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked whether the White House had requested the resignations. “And the president’s objective is what any president’s objective is: to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values. And so, yes, that was an ask that was made.”
Asked whether the White House was concerned that the move might risk politicizing positions that have traditionally been nonpartisan roles that have spanned administrations, Psaki reiterated that the president’s primary concern was an appointee’s qualifications and values.
The boards are composed of members of Congress and presidential appointees and serve for three years in an advisory capacity.
“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards,” Psaki said. “But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration.”
Conway had been appointed to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. Spicer, a Navy Reserve commander, had been serving on the Naval Academy’s advisory board. McMaster had been appointed to the advisory board at the U.S. Military Academy; the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general is a West Point graduate and previously taught history there.
Retired four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane also was on the U.S. Military Academy Board.
Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration, had been serving on the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, he shared a copy of the letter he received from the White House requesting his resignation.
Vought tweeted a defiant reply: “No. It’s a three-year term.”
Spicer responded by criticizing President Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
“Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to terminate the Trump appointees to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy,” he said in a tweet.
Calls and emails to Conway and Keane were not immediately returned.
Eugene Scott contributed to this report.