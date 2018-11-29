President Trump said Thursday that he has asked Ronna McDaniel to stay on for another term as chair of the Republican National Committee.

In a tweet, Trump said McDaniel had overseen “history defying gains in the Senate and unprecedented fundraising strength.”

As RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel oversaw history defying gains in the Senate and unprecedented fundraising strength. I have asked her to serve another term for my 2020 re-elect, because there is no one better for the job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

“I have asked her to serve another term for my 2020 re-elect, because there is no one better for the job!” he said.

The website Axios reported in October that Trump had asked McDaniel to stay on through 2020.

Trump tapped McDaniel in late 2016 to succeed Reince Priebus as RNC chair; Priebus had vacated the role after Trump selected him as his first chief of staff.

McDaniel, who was previously chair of the Michigan Republican Party, has drawn acclaim in GOP circles for her fundraising prowess. Under her leadership, the RNC trounced its Democratic counterpart in raising money during this year’s midterms; as of October, the RNC, Trump’s campaign committee and joint fundraising committees had together raised more than $337 million.

“I knew if I had money — first of all, if you have money, you have power, and if you have money, you have a seat at the table,” McDaniel told Politico in March. “If you focus on the fundraising and you do well there, then you get a lot of credibility in a town that didn’t know who I was.”

And while Republicans lost the House in this month’s midterms, they expanded their majority in the Senate — where one of the newly elected members is McDaniel’s uncle, Sen.-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Trump.

The Washington Post reported last year that Trump had asked McDaniel not to use her full name, Ronna Romney McDaniel, before she took over as RNC chair. McDaniel has dismissed the notion that Trump had anything to do with her choice of what name to use, explaining that Romney remains her middle name and that her emphasis on McDaniel is for family reasons.