Trump seized on those comments early in his remarks, telling the crowd, “There’s one person who is not here today.This person should be here because maybe he could learn something.”

He then identified Johnson by name and cited his remarks about “values.”

“That’s a very insulting statement after all I’ve done for the police,” Trump said. “I’ve done more than any other president has done for the police.”

“Here’s a man who could not bother to show up for a meeting of police chiefs,” he continued. “He’s not doing his job.”

Trump claimed that Johnson values illegal immigrants and criminals more than law-abiding citizens.

“And frankly those values to me are a disgrace,” Trump said. “I want Eddie Johnson to change his values and to change them fast.”

Trump rattled off several statistics about crime in Chicago, which had 530 murders last year.

“Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison,” Trump said.

