Walker has been living outside Dallas and is making his first run for office. Untested as a candidate, it’s unclear whether Walker will be an adept campaigner or fundraiser, or whether he can build a network in a state where he hasn’t lived in more than 30 years. He has written about past mental illness and will likely have to address the issue again, while also fleshing out positions on policy matters he’s never had to address in detail. Walker has supported Trump’s unproven assertions that he was cheated out of reelection.